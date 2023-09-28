One dead, another critical after lorry collides with train in Meetiyagoda

September 28, 2023   12:24 pm

One person was reported dead, while another individual was critically injured after a small lorry collided with a train at the Godagama railway crossing in Kahawa, Meetiyagoda this morning (28).

A 40-year-old, who was travelling in the lorry, had died on the spot following the accident, Ada Derana reporter said.

The deceased person has been identified as a resident of the Baddegama area, according to the reporter.

Meanwhile, the driver of the lorry was rushed to Balapitiya Base Hospital owing to critical injuries sustained in the accident.

