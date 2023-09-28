Two routes opened for climbing Sri Pada during off-season

September 28, 2023   02:42 pm

The Wildlife Conservation Department announces that the Ratnapura and the Nallathanni routes have been opened for pilgrims climbing the Sri Pada during the off-season.

Accordingly, the ticket counters have been opened at two locations: one at the place where Pawanella Police Checkpoint was located for the Ratnapura route and another ticket counter for the Nallathanni route in the Nallathanni Wildlife Security Office, the Wildlife Conservation Department mentioned.

The relevant ticket counters will remain opened from 06.00 p.m. to 10.00 a.m. in the next morning, it added.

Furthermore, the department warned that the Wildlife officers are on alert regarding the pilgrims entering the Sri Pada Reserve.

Meanwhile, the Kuruwita, Dehenakanda and Marigoda routes to the Sri Pada Reserve will remain closed during the off-season, the Wildlife Department said, highlighting that therefore, it is prohibited to enter the reserve through those routes during this period.

The department also notified that legal action will be sought against those who enter the Sri Pada Reserve without obtaining tickets under the Fauna and Flora Protection Ordinance.

