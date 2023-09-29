Navy seizes Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 33mn in Karainagar

Navy seizes Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 33mn in Karainagar

September 29, 2023   07:42 am

A special search operation conducted by Sri Lanka Navy in the beach area of Pumattei on the Karainagar Island, Jaffna in the dark hours of Wednesday (Sept. 27) has led to the seizure of a dinghy loaded with over 100kg (wet weight) of Kerala cannabis.

SLNS Elara belonging to the Northern Naval Command had mounted the search operation during which naval personnel searched a dinghy at the beach on suspicion and recovered 03 sacks of Kerala cannabis.

The 49 packages found in these sacks contained Kerala cannabis weighing about 100kg and 85g (wet weight).

Accordingly, the contraband and the dinghy were taken into naval custody.

The gross street value of the consignment of Kerala cannabis is believed to be over Rs. 33 million.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Fitch upgrades Sri Lankas long-term local-currency IDR to 'CCC-' (English)

Fitch upgrades Sri Lankas long-term local-currency IDR to 'CCC-' (English)

Fitch upgrades Sri Lankas long-term local-currency IDR to 'CCC-' (English)

IMF agreement not terminated, extensive discussions required before second tranche  Semasinghe (English)

IMF agreement not terminated, extensive discussions required before second tranche  Semasinghe (English)

Sajith slams govt. over failure to unlock IMF's second tranche (English)

Sajith slams govt. over failure to unlock IMF's second tranche (English)

Advisory issued for heavy rain in parts of the island (English)

Advisory issued for heavy rain in parts of the island (English)

Murder case witness injured in shooting at Meetiyagoda

Murder case witness injured in shooting at Meetiyagoda

Flood warnings issued as extreme weather conditions wreak havoc across Sri Lanka

Flood warnings issued as extreme weather conditions wreak havoc across Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka needs to secure staff-level agreement with IMF to unlock EFF's second tranche  MP Gamini Waleboda IMF

Sri Lanka needs to secure staff-level agreement with IMF to unlock EFF's second tranche  MP Gamini Waleboda IMF

Sri Lanka requires USD 26.5 billion by 2030 for climate prosperity plan to succeed  President

Sri Lanka requires USD 26.5 billion by 2030 for climate prosperity plan to succeed  President