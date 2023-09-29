Wanted suspect arrested with Ice worth nearly Rs. 1.2mn

The police have arrested a suspect who was in possession of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) worth nearly Rs. 1.2 million.

Based on a tip-off, the suspect was taken into custody in Kawdana, Dehiwala while travelling in a luxury vehicle.

The police have found 60 grams of ‘Ice’ on him at the time of the arrest.

During interrogations, the 38-year-old has divulged that he runs the drug syndicate of Badowita Rajitha alias “Loku” who is currently in hiding in Dubai.

The suspect, who had previously been issued multiple warrants by courts over drug charges and assault of people using sharp weapons, is slated to be produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court.