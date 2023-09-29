Wanted suspect arrested with Ice worth nearly Rs. 1.2mn

Wanted suspect arrested with Ice worth nearly Rs. 1.2mn

September 29, 2023   12:16 pm

The police have arrested a suspect who was in possession of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) worth nearly Rs. 1.2 million.

Based on a tip-off, the suspect was taken into custody in Kawdana, Dehiwala while travelling in a luxury vehicle.

The police have found 60 grams of ‘Ice’ on him at the time of the arrest.

During interrogations, the 38-year-old has divulged that he runs the drug syndicate of Badowita Rajitha alias “Loku” who is currently in hiding in Dubai.

The suspect, who had previously been issued multiple warrants by courts over drug charges and assault of people using sharp weapons, is slated to be produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Fitch upgrades Sri Lankas long-term local-currency IDR to 'CCC-' (English)

Fitch upgrades Sri Lankas long-term local-currency IDR to 'CCC-' (English)

IMF agreement not terminated, extensive discussions required before second tranche  Semasinghe (English)

IMF agreement not terminated, extensive discussions required before second tranche  Semasinghe (English)

Sajith slams govt. over failure to unlock IMF's second tranche (English)

Sajith slams govt. over failure to unlock IMF's second tranche (English)

Advisory issued for heavy rain in parts of the island (English)

Advisory issued for heavy rain in parts of the island (English)

Murder case witness injured in shooting at Meetiyagoda

Murder case witness injured in shooting at Meetiyagoda

Flood warnings issued as extreme weather conditions wreak havoc across Sri Lanka

Flood warnings issued as extreme weather conditions wreak havoc across Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka needs to secure staff-level agreement with IMF to unlock EFF's second tranche  MP Gamini Waleboda IMF

Sri Lanka needs to secure staff-level agreement with IMF to unlock EFF's second tranche  MP Gamini Waleboda IMF