Mullaitivu District Judge resigns citing threats and stress

September 29, 2023   01:37 pm

Mullaitivu District Judge and Magistrate T. Saravanarajah has submitted his resignation from all judicial positions.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary of the Judicial Services Commission on 23 September, Saravanarajah stated that he would be resigning from his posts as District Judge, Magistrate, Family Court Judge, Primary Court Judge, Small Claims Judge and Juvenile Court Judge.

The legal counsel had attributed his resignation to the recent death threats received by him following certain verdicts he had delivered pertaining to various controversial and sensitive cases.

Sarvanarajah is believed to have flown overseas after having submitted his letter of resignation.

