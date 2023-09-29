President Ranil holds bilateral talks with Germany, Kazakhstan leaders

President Ranil holds bilateral talks with Germany, Kazakhstan leaders

September 29, 2023   04:46 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is in Berlin on a state visit, has engaged in bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday (Sept. 28).

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the Berlin Global Dialogue. The Sri Lankan leader delivered the opening speech on the first day of the two-day event in the German capital, during which he underscored the need for a comprehensive international dialogue to address global challenges in 2024.

Berlin Global Dialogue is a new international forum that unites leaders from business and policy to find joint solutions for a global economy in transition.

President Wickremesinghe was accompanied by Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Staff to the President, Sagala Ratnayaka; President’s Senior Adviser on Economic Affairs, Dr. R.H.S Samarathunga; and Secretary of the Foreign Ministry, Aruni Wijewardhena.

He also joined the Leaders Dialogue session on “The Role of Kazakhstan in the Transition of the Global Economy” led by the Kazakhstan President.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.29

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.29

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.29

Houses and roads inundated after torrential rains; water levels of several rivers on the rise

Houses and roads inundated after torrential rains; water levels of several rivers on the rise

President Ranil meets Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Berlin

President Ranil meets Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Berlin

Electricity tariffs to increase again in October?

Electricity tariffs to increase again in October?

Several special programmes held for Binara Full Moon Poya

Several special programmes held for Binara Full Moon Poya

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Fitch upgrades Sri Lankas long-term local-currency IDR to 'CCC-' (English)

Fitch upgrades Sri Lankas long-term local-currency IDR to 'CCC-' (English)

IMF agreement not terminated, extensive discussions required before second tranche  Semasinghe (English)

IMF agreement not terminated, extensive discussions required before second tranche  Semasinghe (English)