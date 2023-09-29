President Ranil holds bilateral talks with Germany, Kazakhstan leaders

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is in Berlin on a state visit, has engaged in bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday (Sept. 28).

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the Berlin Global Dialogue. The Sri Lankan leader delivered the opening speech on the first day of the two-day event in the German capital, during which he underscored the need for a comprehensive international dialogue to address global challenges in 2024.

Berlin Global Dialogue is a new international forum that unites leaders from business and policy to find joint solutions for a global economy in transition.

President Wickremesinghe was accompanied by Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Staff to the President, Sagala Ratnayaka; President’s Senior Adviser on Economic Affairs, Dr. R.H.S Samarathunga; and Secretary of the Foreign Ministry, Aruni Wijewardhena.

He also joined the Leaders Dialogue session on “The Role of Kazakhstan in the Transition of the Global Economy” led by the Kazakhstan President.