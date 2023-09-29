51-year-old woman found dismembered; suspect yet to be arrested

The body of a 51-year-old, who was reported missing since 27 September, was recovered by the police on Thursday (28 Sep.), from the banks of the Kelani River.

The deceased, identified as T. G. Pradeepa, was found decapitated and dismembered, Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said, adding that relatives of the deceased had confirmed her identity.

Pradeepa’s daughter had filed a complaint at the Mulleriyawa Police on Wednesday (27 Sep.), claiming that her mother had gone missing.

CCTV footages obtained during the investigation revealed that the deceased had met the suspect, a 55-year-old male, outside of a restaurant in the Kaduwela town, following which the duo had left in his car, bearing the license plate number KI 3030.

The suspect, identified as Sudeera Wasantha, a businessman residing in Siyamabalape, had allegedly been rather close to the deceased for over 20 years, police said.

Investigations have revealed that the duo had had a dispute over a money-related issue, while blood stains, strands of hair and shreds of women’s clothing were found at the suspect’s abandoned house in Siyamabalape.

The body of the woman was recovered on the banks of the Kelani River nearly one metre away from the suspect’s residence, according to police.

While an overseas travel ban has been imposed against the suspect, Sri Lanka Police has called for public assistance to apprehend the suspect in connection with the murder.

Meanwhile, further investigations into the matter are being carried out by the Sapugaskanda and Mulleriyawa Police.