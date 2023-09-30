Govt. avoiding compensating drought-hit farmlands, Agrarian Federation alleges

The All-Ceylon Agrarian Federation alleges that the government is systematically avoiding providing compensation for the farmlands which were destroyed due to the recent drought.

The national organizer of the federation, Namal Karunaratne stressed that the government should immediately take necessary steps to compensate the farmers.

Furthermore, Karunaratne has warned of a possible ‘sharp increase’ in the prices of fertilizers in the future since the government has now granted approval for the private sector to import fertilizers.