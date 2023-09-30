Flood and landslide warnings extended as downpours continue

The Irrigation Department today (Sept. 30) extended the ‘Amber’ flood warning issued for the low-lying areas of Nilwala River, Gin Ganga and Kuda Ganga as the torrential rainfall has continued.

Thereby, the flood warnings, initially issued on Thursday (Sept. 28), for the following areas have been extended for another 24 hours effective until tomorrow morning (Oct. 01):

• Kotapola, Pitabeddara, Akuressa, Pasgoda, Athuraliya, Malimbada, Thihagoda, Matara and Devinuwara Divisional Secretariat Divisions in Nilwala River basin

• Palinda Nuwara and Bulathsinhala Divisional Secretariat Divisions in Kuda Ganga sub-basin of Kalu River

• Welivitiya Divithura, Baddegama, Niyagama, Neluwa, Tawalama, Nagoda, Elpitiya and Bope Poddala Divisional Secretariat Divisions of Gin Ganga basin

Another ‘Amber’ flood alert has been put in place at 10:00 a.m. today for the low-lying areas of Attanagalu Oya in Gampaha, Minuwangoda, Ja-Ela, Katana and Wattala.

Motorists passing through and residents in these areas are advised to pay high attention to the prevailing adverse weather conditions. Meanwhile, disaster management authorities have been requested to take adequate precautions in this regard.

Meanwhile, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has extended the landslide warnings issued for parts of Galle, Hambantota, Kalutara, Kandy, Kegalle, Matale, Matara and Ratnapura districts.

Accordingly, ‘Amber’ (Level 2) warnings issued to the following areas will be in effect for another 24 hours until 10:00 a.m. tomorrow:

• Galle District – Neluwa Divisional Secretariat Division

• Kalutara District – Ingiriya Divisional Secretariat Division

• Kandy District – Pasbage Divisional Secretariat Division

• Matara District – Pitabeddara and Kotapola Divisional Secretariat Divisions

• Ratnapura District – Kalawana, Ayagama, Eheliyagoda, Ratnapura, Kuruwita, Pelmadulla, Nivithigala, Kiriella and Elapatha Divisional Secretariat Divisions

The “Yellow” (Level 1) warnings issued to the following areas were also extended until 10:00 a.m. tomorrow:

• Galle District – Elpitiya Divisional Secretariat Division

• Hambantota District – Walasmulla Divisional Secretariat Division

• Kalutara District – Mathugama, Walallawita, Bulathsinhala and Agalawatta Divisional Secretariat Divisions

• Kegalle District – Yatiyanthota, Ruwanwella, Deraniyagala, Dehiowita and Kegalle Divisional Secretariat Divisions

• Matale District – Yatawatta Divisional Secretariat Division

• Matara District – Mulatiyana and Athuraliya Divisional Secretariat Divisions

• Ratnapura District – Kolonna and Imbulpe Divisional Secretariat Divisions