Ban on single-use plastic products effective from tomorrow - CEA

September 30, 2023   12:18 pm

The gazette notification issued banning the manufacture and use of several types of single-use and short-term plastic products will be in effect from tomorrow (Oct. 01), the Central Environment Authority (CEA) announced.

The Chairman of the CEA, Supun Pathirage stated that accordingly, legal action would be taken against the businessmen and other individuals who fail to comply with this new rule.

Thus, the relevant inspections and raids will be initiated all over the island from tomorrow, the CEA Chairman emphasized.

As per the gazette notification, manufacture and sale of single-use plastic straws, stirrers, cups, plates, knives, forks and spoons, as well as plastic string hopper trays and garlands products will be prohibited in the country.

