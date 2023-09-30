Police have arrested an employee of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for stealing gold jewellery from a woman who had come to the airport to leave the country.

The arrested individual is a security screener attached to the airport’s security section, who was charged with the incident that took place on Thursday (28), the police said.

The officers of the airport security department had apprehended him, and handed him over to the police, according to the police.

Police mentioned that he is a 29-year-old resident of the Heenatiya area in Minuwangoda.

Based on the information revealed during the interrogation of the suspect, a gold necklace, a pendant and 03 rings which had been pawned after being stolen from the woman were recovered, the police said.