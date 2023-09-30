Malaysian police extend remand for Sri Lankan couple who had three bodies inside home

September 30, 2023   04:02 pm

The married couple, who had been arrested to assist a probe into the discovery of the bodies of three Sri Lankans in a house in Jalan Perhentian Kampung Kovil Hilir, Sentul in Malaysia recently, had their remand extended on Friday.

City police chief, Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid, said police had applied for a remand extension against the Sri Lankan couple, who are in their 40s.

They had earlier been remanded for a week.

“Their remand has been extended to October 6. To date, there are no new developments in the case and we are still investigating,” he told Harian Metro.

On Sept 22, sounds of screams, believed to be from a fight, led to the discovery of three bodies, belonging to Sri Lankan men, at the house.

Their hands and feet were bound, with their heads covered in plastic.

The bodies, found in the store room, were stacked on top of each other. One of the bodies was completely nude.

Allaudeen was previously quoted as saying that police had received a phone call from members of the public, informing them of a commotion coming from a four-storey shop house, around 11pm.

He said following the discovery of the bodies, police arrested the Sri Lankan couple, who had rented the house.

One of the three bodies was believed to be that of their son.

Police subsequently launched a hunt for two more suspects and tracked them down to a forest in Hulu Langat, Selangor.

The case is being probed under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

