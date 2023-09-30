BASL calls on govt. to investigate sudden resignation of Mullaitivu District Judge

September 30, 2023   06:09 pm

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has called on the government to investigate the sudden resignation of Mullaitivu District Judge and Magistrate T. Saravanarajah.

Issuing a statement, the BASL has expressed its deep concern regarding the recent resignation of the Mullaitivu District Judge whose decision to step down was purportedly prompted by threats.

“The BASL is committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and well-being of all members of the judiciary”, the statement mentioned, adding that “we strongly believe in maintaining an environment where judges can discharge their duties without fear or intimidation”.

In light of this, the BASL calls on the government to initiate a thorough impartial investigation into the matter, highlighting that it is crucial to ascertain the veracity of these threats. 

The BASL has further stated that such actions, if found to be true, not only undermine the independence of the judiciary but also erode public trust in the justice system. 

“The resignation of Judge T. Saravanarajah may raise serious questions about the safety of judicial officers in Sri Lanka”, it added.

“BASL vehemently condemns and discourages any type of threats and violence to members of the judiciary.”

Furthermore, the BASL, in its statement, said it believes that safeguarding the judiciary is essential for the preservation of the rule of law and the protection of the fundamental rights of all citizens.

