A police constable has been arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting notorious underworld figure “Harak Kata’s” recent escape bid at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The officer, who was taken into custody by the CID, will be handed over to the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) for further probes.

However, the other police constable, who was identified as “Harak Kata’s” aide, is still at large.

On September 10, “Harak Kata”, who was being interrogated by eight CID officers, had reportedly laced the officers’ tea with poison, with the help of the Police Constable in question, during his questioning.

He had subsequently requested to go to the washroom, and was escorted out of the interrogation room with his aide – a police constable, and another sub-inspector attached to the Police Special Task Force (STF), assigned for the suspect’s protection.

Although his handcuffs were removed at that point, the underworld kingpin had then walked out of the washroom acting as if he was still cuffed and had then attempted to snatch the STF officer’s firearm leading to a scuffle.

A group of other officers were quick to arrive at the scene, upon hearing the commotion and detained “Harak Kata” in their custody.

Amidst the altercation, the constable in question had reportedly fled the CID premises and remains in hiding to date.

On 18 September, the mother and brother-in-law of this constable were arrested. The police also obtained a 90-day detention to interrogate them.