Cache of weapons belonging to Ganemulla Sanjeewa recovered

September 30, 2023   11:07 pm

The police have recovered a cache of weapons belonging to the notorious criminal gang member Sanjeewa Kumara, alias “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” who is currently in custody.

Based on the information divulged by the suspect during interrogations, the police managed to find 02 hand grenades, a micro-compact handgun, a revolver and 43 rounds of T-56 firearm ammunition.

The weapons were found hidden in Maimbula area in Nittambuwa.

“Ganemulla Sanjeewa” was arrested by officers of the Department of Immigration and Emigration at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, upon his arrival from Nepal on September 13.

The police later secured a 90-day detention order from the Defence Ministry, under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), to question the underworld figure.

“Ganemulla Sanjeewa” who is believed to have illegally entered India by boat, had reportedly later fled to Nepal, before returning to Sri Lanka upon the issuance of an Interpol ‘Red Warrant’ for his arrest.

