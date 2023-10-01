Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

October 1, 2023   08:14 am

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.  

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Anuradhapura district.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places over elsewhere during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times in Northern, North-central, and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers. 

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanthurai and Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil may be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

