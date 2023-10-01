Proposed electricity tariff hike to set South Asian record  Dr. Thilak Siyambalapitiya

Energy consultant Dr. Thilak Siyambalapitiya claims that Sri Lanka will become the country with the highest electricity tariff in the South Asian region, if the proposed electricity tariff hike comes into effect.

Dr. Siyambalapitiya pointed out that Sri Lanka is currently among the top three countries in South Asia with the highest electricity tariff.

Furthermore, he emphasized that a new method should be introduced urgently in order to reduce the prices of electricity products.