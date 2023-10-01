Proposed electricity tariff hike to set South Asian record  Dr. Thilak Siyambalapitiya

Proposed electricity tariff hike to set South Asian record  Dr. Thilak Siyambalapitiya

October 1, 2023   09:34 am

Energy consultant Dr. Thilak Siyambalapitiya claims that Sri Lanka will become the country with the highest electricity tariff in the South Asian region, if the proposed electricity tariff hike comes into effect.

Dr. Siyambalapitiya pointed out that Sri Lanka is currently among the top three countries in South Asia with the highest electricity tariff.

Furthermore, he emphasized that a new method should be introduced urgently in order to reduce the prices of electricity products.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Will ensure SOEs aren't a burden to the economy anymore - Shehan Semasinghe (English)

Will ensure SOEs aren't a burden to the economy anymore - Shehan Semasinghe (English)

Will ensure SOEs aren't a burden to the economy anymore - Shehan Semasinghe (English)

Youths should be an asset to a country, not a burden - Maithripala Sirisena (English)

Youths should be an asset to a country, not a burden - Maithripala Sirisena (English)

Sri Lanka's ban on single-use plastics comes into effect on Oct. 01 (English)

Sri Lanka's ban on single-use plastics comes into effect on Oct. 01 (English)

More than 5,000 people in three districts affected by inclement weather - DMC (English)

More than 5,000 people in three districts affected by inclement weather - DMC (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.09.30

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.09.30

Single-use plastics banned from Oct. 01; Legal action for non-compliance

Single-use plastics banned from Oct. 01; Legal action for non-compliance

Consumers cry foul over CEB's recent request for another electricity tariff hike

Consumers cry foul over CEB's recent request for another electricity tariff hike

Police hunt for suspect after missing woman's body found dismembered; Public assistance sought

Police hunt for suspect after missing woman's body found dismembered; Public assistance sought