President Ranil returns after attending Berlin Global Dialogue

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has returned to the island this morning (Oct. 01), after concluding his official visit to Germany to attend the ‘Berlin Global Dialogue’.

The Sri Lankan head of state left for Germany on Friday (Sep. 27) in order to attend the dialogue which was held on September 28 and 29, 2023 in Berlin. The global high-level forum, was a gathering influential decision-makers and leaders from the realms of politics, business and society, alongside young visionaries.

The Sri Lankan leader delivered the opening remarks on the first day of the two-day event in the German capital, during which he underscored the need for a comprehensive international dialogue to address global challenges in 2024.

Meanwhile speaking during the “Berlin Dialogue” Roundtable, the President also claimed that debt restructuring discussions with China so far have been positive and that they have to talk with the Paris Club and India once again.

However, President Wickremesinghe also engaged in bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the Berlin Global Dialogue.

President Wickremesinghe was accompanied by Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Staff to the President, Sagala Ratnayaka; President’s Senior Adviser on Economic Affairs, Dr. R.H.S Samarathunga; and Secretary of the Foreign Ministry, Aruni Wijewardhena.

He also joined the Leaders Dialogue session on “The Role of Kazakhstan in the Transition of the Global Economy” led by the Kazakhstan President.