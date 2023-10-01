9 killed, several injured as tourist bus falls into gorge in Tamil Nadu

At least nine people died and several were injured after a tourist bus carrying 55 passengers fell into a gorge near Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor on Saturday evening. The bus was travelling from Ooty to Mettupalayam when the incident took place.

DIG Coimbatore Zone Saravana Sundar earlier said, “Around eight people died, while a few were seriously injured. Further investigation is underway”.

The police said that among the deceased were four women and a minor boy. The victims of the accident were from Kadayam in Tenkasi district and were on their way home.

The bus fell into the gorge when the driver of the vehicle lost control. The locals, the members of the police department and fire and rescue services rushed to the aid of the victims and rescued the injured.

As the bus toppled due to the impact of the accident, the rescue workers were seen using ropes to get down to the bus and reach out to the passengers.

All those injured have been taken to the Coonoor government hospital for treatment and a rescue operation is currently underway.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed anguish over the deaths and announced cash relief to the kin of the deceased. Expressing concern over the accident, he also expressed his sympathies with the kin of the victims.

A relief of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs one lakh to those under treatment with grievous injuries was announced by the CM.

In a statement, he said Rs 50,000 would be provided to those who had suffered minor injuries. He directed special treatment for the injured.

The CM also said that he has deputed Tourism Minister K Ramachandran to oversee the rescue and relief work.

BJP State President K Annamalai took to X, (formerly Twitter) and requested the Tamil Nadu government to provide high-quality treatment to those injured.

“I was deeply saddened to hear that 8 people died in an accident in which a tourist bus overturned in a 50 feet ditch near Coonoor. My deepest condolences on behalf of their family @BJP4Tamilnadu. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of all those injured and undergoing treatment in the hospital. I request the Tamil Nadu government to provide high-quality treatment to them”.

The district administration has set up a phone line–1077, regarding information about the accident. Information will be also available on 0423-2450034.

Source - News 18

--Agencies