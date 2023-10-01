Vocational training courses to commence soon after school examinations  Edu. Minister

Vocational training courses to commence soon after school examinations  Edu. Minister

October 1, 2023   12:33 pm

Minister of Education Susil Premjayantha says that the Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to commence vocational training courses for students soon after the completion of G.C.E. Ordinary Level and G.C.E. Advanced Level examinations.

Speaking at an event held in Gintota, the Minister pointed out that accordingly the vocational training courses have been planned to be held island-wide for the students who will appear for the A/L examination this year, soon after the examination ends.

The minister emphasized that the relevant vocational training courses will be started for the students who will appear in the G.C.E. O/L, immediately once the examination ends, and that it is expected that more than 50% of the students appearing for the relevant examinations will take part in these courses.

