Fuel prices to be revised on Monday; Litro gas prices likely to increase

Fuel prices are scheduled to be revised once again, on Monday (Oct. 02), as per the pricing formula.

However, the Ministry of Power and Energy mentioned that the new revised fuel prices will be announced on Monday (Oct. 02).

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) increased the fuel prices from a considerable amount during the last month’s price revision, according to the pricing formula.

Meanwhile, the Litro Gas Company announces that the price revision of domestic gas cylinders will be announced on Wednesday (Oct 04).

According to sources, the prices of domestic gas cylinders are likely to be increased during this price revision, in consideration of the current prices prevailing in the global market.