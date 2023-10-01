Sports Minister appoints 03-member cricket coordination committee

The Minister of Sports Roshan Ranasinghe has appointed a 03-member International Sports Coordination Committee in Cricket, in order to monitor, communicate and coordinate with international and national cricket councils to safeguard development, independence and transparency of cricket in Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the relevant committee comprises of former Sri Lankan cricketer Sidath Wettimuny, the former President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Upali Dharmadasa and Legal Counsel Rakitha Rajapakshe, the son of Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe.

The said committee is expected to “monitor, communicate and coordinate with international and national cricket councils, federations and institutes to safeguard the development, independence and transparency of cricket in Sri Lanka and also to advise the Minister of Sports”.