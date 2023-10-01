Suicide bomber detonates explosive in Türkiye, second assailant killed in shootout

A suicide bomber has detonated an explosive device near Türkiye’s interior affairs minister’s office while a second assailant has been killed in a shootout with police.

“Two terrorists arrived in a light military vehicle at around 9:30 am (0630 GMT), in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of our ministry of the interior, and carried out a bomb attack,” Turkey’s interior ministry said.

Two police officers were slightly injured during the attack near the ministry of interior affairs, Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

There was no immediate information on the assailants. Kurdish and far-left militant groups as well as the Islamic State group have carried out deadly attacks throughout the country in the past.

Yerlikaya said the assailants arrived at the scene inside a light commercial vehicle.

Reporting from Ankara, FRANCE 24’s Jasper Mortimer said the two militants drove a small, grey commercial van up to the security offices of the interior ministry, which are around 300 metres from the main parliament building.”The militants got out of the van, they fired at the police guarding the ministry. One militant detonated his suicide vest, the other militant was shot dead,” said Mortimer.

Turkish media earlier reported that an explosion and gunfire was heard near the parliament and ministerial buildings in the heart of Ankara on Sunday morning. Turkey’s parliament opens this week after a summer recess.

Television footage showed bomb squads working near a parked vehicle in the area.

The two police officers were being treated in a hospital and were not in serious condition, media reports said.

--With agencies inputs