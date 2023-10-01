Agri. Minister pledges maximum compensation to climate-hit farmlands

Agri. Minister pledges maximum compensation to climate-hit farmlands

October 1, 2023   03:28 pm

Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera states that measures will be taken to provide the highest possible amount of compensation to the farmlands which were destroyed due to the recent incidents of adverse weather conditions.

Amaraweera pointed out that a large number of paddy fields have been destroyed due to both the drought and heavy rainfall.

However, the minister emphasized that while the assessment of crop damage due to drought is about to be completed, the crop damage due to rain and flood has also to be assessed.

The minister further mentioned that a large amount of cultivated land has been destroyed due to unexpected climate changes, adding that although the meteorological department had predicted that continuous rainfall would be received in the months of October and November, the rainfall occurred throughout the month of September.

