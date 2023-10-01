Legal obstacles to decisions for betterment of children should be removed immediately  PM

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena emphasizes that if there are any legal obstacles to the decisions to be taken for the sake of the country’s children, they should be done away with immediately.

Joining the World Children’s Day celebration organized by the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs held at the Temple Trees today (01), the Prime Minister stated that the government is taking various measures to intervene for the future of the children and put forward multiple proposals to implement them, in order to secure the children in the midst of several issues, while fulfilling the hopes of the children.

“It is essential to provide the necessary additional safeguards and assistance to enhance those measures”, he added.

Speaking further, the PM claimed that “there can be no obstacles for children to transform their right to life in society and the role they can play as citizens of the future society. If there are such legal obstacles, those obstacles should be changed”.

He also highlighted that the government should not hesitate to make and implement the necessary decisions for that purpose.

In addition, Gunawardena expressed his gratitude for the private sector for allocating financial donations from their income for the well-being of children.

“We have to make decisions on behalf of about 05 million children”.

“There are a large number of children, who drop out of school, but we are only talking about the students who pass the exam or fail,” he expressed.

Gunawardena further stated that the government is working to support the minister’s efforts to further strengthen child protection and other powers.

“There is no children’s cinema in our country. Let’s build one. There is no need for big theatres.”

“We are ready to support such a project together with the Prime Minister’s Office and Provincial Councils. By doing so, we open the door to another avenue for children’s satisfaction”, he expressed.