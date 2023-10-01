Indian national dies after falling into boiler at factory in Welipenna

October 1, 2023   05:12 pm

An Indian national who was employed at a private factory in the Meegama area in Welipenna, has died after falling into a hot water boiler within the factory premises, the police said.

Police stated that the deceased person was a 34-year-old Indian national named J. Rajbhai, who was employed at the factory in question.

He had reportedly fallen into the hot water boiler, which was established at the factory, and was hospitalized owing to critical injuries sustained in the incident that occurred yesterday (30).

However, the 34-year-old has reportedly succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.

Welipenna Police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

