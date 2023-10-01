Pregnant nurse critical after being hit by three-wheeler on pedestrian crossing

October 1, 2023   06:40 pm

A pregnant woman has been critically injured after being hit by a three-wheeler on a pedestrian crossing in the Puttalam area last evening (Sep. 01).

The injured woman, who is a nurse working at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Puttalam Base Hospital, was on her way to the hospital for duty when she was involved in the accident.

The nurse, who is reportedly five months pregnant, is a resident of the Mawanella area, police said.

However, she has been transferred to the Colombo National Hospital after initially being admitted to the Puttalama Base Hospital in critical condition.

Police revealed that the driver of the three-wheeler in question was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Puttalam Police have arrested the driver, and he is scheduled to be produced before the court, according to police.

