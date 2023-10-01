Sinopec increases fuel prices

October 1, 2023   08:02 pm

SINOPEC has announced a revision of their fuel prices effective from 6.00 p.m. today (Oct. 01).

Accordingly, the price of 92 Octane Petrol remains unchanged at Rs. 358 per litre, while the price of 95 Octane Petrol has been increased by Rs. 06.

The price of Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs. 10 and Super Diesel by Rs. 61, with effect from 6.00 p.m. today, according to SINOPEC Energy Lanka Pvt Ltd.

The revised prices are as follows: 

92 Octane Petrol - Rs. 358 (remains unchanged)
95 Octane Petrol - Rs. 420 (increased by Rs. 06)
Auto Diesel - Rs. 348 (increased by Rs. 10)
Super Diesel - Rs. 417 (increased by Rs. 61)

