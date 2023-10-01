Trade Minister discusses trade and investment agreement with Australia

Minister of Trade Nalin Fernando and the Australian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka Paul Stephens have discussed the Trade and Investment Framework Arrangement between the two countries, as Sri Lanka is hoping to attract more investors bringing in foreign exchange to the country.



During a meeting held last week, the two parties have discussed bilateral trade and the economic and commercial affairs of the two countries.



During the discussions, the minister has expressed the expectations of strengthening relations in the fields of tourism, agriculture, fisheries and mining-related fields and renewable energy.

Sri Lankan authorities have also engaged in discussions on addressing market access issues pertaining to certifications and quarantine issues and market access opportunities to diversify export markets and products.