Trade Minister discusses trade and investment agreement with Australia

Trade Minister discusses trade and investment agreement with Australia

October 1, 2023   08:41 pm

Minister of Trade Nalin Fernando and the Australian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka Paul Stephens have discussed the Trade and Investment Framework Arrangement between the two countries, as Sri Lanka is hoping to attract more investors bringing in foreign exchange to the country.
 
During a meeting held last week, the two parties have discussed bilateral trade and the economic and commercial affairs of the two countries.
 
During the discussions, the minister has expressed the expectations of strengthening relations in the fields of tourism, agriculture, fisheries and mining-related fields and renewable energy.

Sri Lankan authorities have also engaged in discussions on addressing market access issues pertaining to certifications and quarantine issues and market access opportunities to diversify export markets and products.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME |2023.10.01

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME |2023.10.01

Minister calls for internal investigation into shooting at Perahera elephant

Minister calls for internal investigation into shooting at Perahera elephant

Elderly grandfather in Mawanella taking care of 04 grandchildren seeks assistance

Elderly grandfather in Mawanella taking care of 04 grandchildren seeks assistance

Sri Lanka's oldest person alive celebrates Elder's Day

Sri Lanka's oldest person alive celebrates Elder's Day

Over 5,000 people affected by adverse weather conditions across Sri Lanka  DMC

Over 5,000 people affected by adverse weather conditions across Sri Lanka  DMC

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Will ensure SOEs aren't a burden to the economy anymore - Shehan Semasinghe (English)

Will ensure SOEs aren't a burden to the economy anymore - Shehan Semasinghe (English)