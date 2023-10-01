Former BASL president warns over misuse of Online Safety Bill

Former President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL), President’s Counsel Saliya Pieris highlighted that in Sri Lanka where laws are misused and abused, the new Online Safety Bill opens up a space for the police and political authorities to misuse the respective bill against their rivals.

Joining “@Hydepark” current affairs programme on Ada Derana 24, the former BASL president further mentioned that the totality of the proposed Online Safety Bill emphasizes on restrictions rather than protecting rights of the people.

Meanwhile, Media Analyst Nalaka Gunawardena, who also joined the programme, stated that the proposed broadcasting bill restricts public discussion and debate in an unfair manner, precisely when Sri Lanka is making attempts to correct mistakes made throughout the last 75 years while emphasizing that a vibrant democracy is crucial.