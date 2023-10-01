Minister Jeevan urges South Asian trade unions to embrace innovation and inclusivity

Minister Jeevan Thondaman, in a landmark address at the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) South Asia Trade Union Symposium, has called upon South Asian trade unions to embrace innovation and inclusivity.

The Minister’s speech highlighted the pressing challenges and opportunities facing trade unions in the ever-evolving landscape of work, a statement said.

Minister Thondaman acknowledged the historical significance of trade unions in advocating for workers’ rights, fair wages, and safe working conditions. However, he emphasised that the challenges confronting today’s workforce are unprecedented, driven by automation, artificial intelligence, and the gig economy, necessitating innovative adaptation by trade unions.

A key highlight of Minister Thondaman’s speech was his impassioned call for South Asian trade unions to harness technology’s power to empower workers. He emphasised that they “must harness the power of technology to connect with workers across various sectors, ensuring their voices are heard.”

Furthermore, the Minister stressed that achieving diversity and inclusivity within trade unions themselves is essential to represent the diverse workforce of the region effectively. He reiterated that trade unions “should strive for diversity and inclusivity within” to stand up for the rights of all workers, regardless of their background or occupation.

Minister Thondaman also recognised the global nature of the economy and emphasised the need for collaboration and solidarity among trade unions across borders. He called for trade unions to work together across borders and industries to “create a stronger, more unified voice for workers’ rights on the global stage.”

The Minister’s words resonate as a call to unite and amplify the collective power of workers worldwide, the statement added.

Addressing specific concerns in Sri Lanka, Minister Thondaman touched upon the issues faced by tea estate workers, many of whom have been impacted by the lack of adequate legal protection. He also acknowledged the lack of protection for South Asian migrant labour, highlighting the pressing need for action and reform.

Minister Thondaman, the youngest Cabinet Minister, and trade union leader in the region, passionately stressed the need to address the skills gap among young workers. He asserted the skills shortage amongst young persons and the importance of investing in education and training to empower the workforce of the future.