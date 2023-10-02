Heavy showers expected in parts of the island

Heavy showers expected in parts of the island

October 2, 2023   08:05 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts. 

Heavy showers above 100mm can be expected at some places in Hambantota district, fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere, particularly in Eastern and Uva provinces during the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanthurai and Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil may be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tense situation at BIA as passengers inconvenienced due to cancelled SriLankan flights (English)

Tense situation at BIA as passengers inconvenienced due to cancelled SriLankan flights (English)

Parliament to debate key legislations this week (English)

Parliament to debate key legislations this week (English)

Pre-school education to be made mandatory  Edu. Minister (English)

Pre-school education to be made mandatory  Edu. Minister (English)

Multiple areas flooded across the island due to continuous heavy rainfall (English)

Multiple areas flooded across the island due to continuous heavy rainfall (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.10.01

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.10.01

Underground bunkers recently discovered in Galle Fort explained

Underground bunkers recently discovered in Galle Fort explained

Multiple areas flooded across the island due to continuous heavy rainfall

Multiple areas flooded across the island due to continuous heavy rainfall