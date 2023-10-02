Special discussion on SriLankan Airlines flight delays to be held today

A special discussion pertaining to the recent repeated flight delays of SriLankan Airlines is scheduled to be held today (02) headed by Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation, Nimal Siripala De silva.

The discussion will reportedly commence at 09.30 a.m. this morning in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Aviation.

Management officials and all trade union representatives of the SriLankan Airlines are expected to attend the special meeting, where they will be questioned regarding the flight delays, according to sources.

On Sunday (01), hundreds of passengers were immensely inconvenienced after two SriLankan Airlines flights bound for Nepal and India were cancelled, owing to technical issues.

The flight UL 181 which was scheduled to leave for Kathmandu in Nepal at 08.20 a.m. today with 200 passengers onboard, had been delayed for several hours in this manner, whereas later it was announced that the flight had undergone a technical failure.

However, another flight which was bound for Mumbai in India this morning, had also been cancelled due to a technical issue with the aircraft.

Earlier, the unrest which began at the airport due to a flight delay which occurred few days ago rapidly spread on social media.

Following the incident the Airlines said that the flights were delayed due to a technical failure which occurred simultaneously on several aircrafts.