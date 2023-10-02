CEB to submit detailed facts regarding electricity tariff hike request to PUCSL

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has decided to submit the facts and data relating to the request to increase the electricity tariff once again to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) within today (02) or tomorrow (03).

The CEB recently made a request from the PUCSL to increase electricity tariffs once again, citing the need to cover the costs for thermal power generation during the months when arid weather conditions were prevalent across the country.

According to CEB sources, the detailed facts in relation to the tariff hike request will be submitted to the PUCSL within the next two days since it is a request to increase the tariffs beyond the usual tariff revision procedure.

CEB General Manager Eng. Dr. Narendra De Silva said they have sought an electricity tariff hike in October, which was supposed to be made in January.

However, Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Tissa Attanayake stressed that the PUCSL has no rights to permit an electricity tariff hike again.

Meanwhile, Minister Manusha Nanayakkara states that the institutions like CEB are needed to be restricted and made profitable, without inconveniencing the public.

At the meantime, the Publicity Secretary to the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) Vijitha Herath mentioned that it if the electricity tariff is revised again, it is inevitable that the people will be in dire straits.

However, Saman Rathnapriya, the Director General of Trade Unions to the President expressed that the government will take measures to revise the electricity tariffs in a manner that does not inconvenience the people.