Flood warnings issued for 03 river basins further extended

October 2, 2023   11:15 am

The Department of Irrigation has further extended the ‘Amber’ flood warnings issued for Nilwala, Aththanagalu Oya and Gin Ganga for another 24 hours until 09.00 a.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 03).

Accordingly, the residents in the relevant areas are requested to pay high attention in this regards, the Department of Irrigation said.

Motorists passing through and residents in these areas are advised to pay high attention to the prevailing adverse weather conditions. Meanwhile, disaster management authorities have been requested to take adequate precautions in this regard.

However, it is reported that there has been some reduction in the rainfall to the areas along those river basins within the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the rise of water level in the Kelani River is reportedly continuing, while certain areas in the Kelani River in the low-lying areas of Avissawella have overflown.

