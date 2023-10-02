Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles has ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to launch a comprehensive investigation into the events that led to the resignation of Mullaitivu District Judge T. Saravanarajah and his departure from the country.

On September 23, Mullaitivu District Judge and Magistrate T. Saravanarajah submitted his resignation from all judicial positions to the Secretary of the Judicial Services Commission, attributing his resignation to the recent death threats received by him following certain verdicts he had delivered pertaining to various controversial and sensitive cases.

Sarvanarajah is believed to have flown overseas after having submitted his letter of resignation.

Later on, the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) had called on the government for an impartial investigation into the matter, citing that it is crucial to ascertain the veracity of these threats.

Furthermore, the BASL, in its statement, said it believes that safeguarding the judiciary is essential for the preservation of the rule of law and the protection of the fundamental rights of all citizens.