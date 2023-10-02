Private bus owners request fare hike

The All-Ceylon Private Bus Owners’ Association states that the government should allow the private bus fares to be increased in line with yesterday’s diesel price hike.

The General Secretary of the association Anjana Priyanjith emphasized that bus fares need to be increased at least by 5% owing to the latest fuel price revision.

However, commenting in this regard, President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association Gemunu Wijeratne emphasized that even though the price of Auto Diesel was increased by Rs. 10, it is not sufficient to revise the bus fares.

“This increase in diesel prices will definitely continue. Somehow, next time we may go for a bus fare revision”, he added.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) and Lanka IOC increased their retail fuel prices with effect from midnight yesterday (Oct. 01).

Accordingly, the price of Auto Diesel was increased by Rs. 10, bringing the price to Rs. 351 per litre, while the price of Super Diesel has also been increased by Rs. 62, bringing the new price to Rs. 421.

Meanwhile, the SINOPEC Energy Lanka Pvt Ltd. also announced a price hike in its retail fuel prices. Thus, the price of Auto Diesel was increased by Rs. 10 and Super Diesel by Rs. 61, with effect from 6.00 p.m. yesterday.