Private bus owners request fare hike

Private bus owners request fare hike

October 2, 2023   01:00 pm

The All-Ceylon Private Bus Owners’ Association states that the government should allow the private bus fares to be increased in line with yesterday’s diesel price hike.

The General Secretary of the association Anjana Priyanjith emphasized that bus fares need to be increased at least by 5% owing to the latest fuel price revision.

However, commenting in this regard, President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association Gemunu Wijeratne emphasized that even though the price of Auto Diesel was increased by Rs. 10, it is not sufficient to revise the bus fares.

“This increase in diesel prices will definitely continue. Somehow, next time we may go for a bus fare revision”, he added.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) and Lanka IOC increased their retail fuel prices with effect from midnight yesterday (Oct. 01).

Accordingly, the price of Auto Diesel was increased by Rs. 10, bringing the price to Rs. 351 per litre, while the price of Super Diesel has also been increased by Rs. 62, bringing the new price to Rs. 421.

Meanwhile, the SINOPEC Energy Lanka Pvt Ltd. also announced a price hike in its retail fuel prices. Thus, the price of Auto Diesel was increased by Rs. 10 and Super Diesel by Rs. 61, with effect from 6.00 p.m. yesterday.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Tense situation at BIA as passengers inconvenienced due to cancelled SriLankan flights (English)

Tense situation at BIA as passengers inconvenienced due to cancelled SriLankan flights (English)

Parliament to debate key legislations this week (English)

Parliament to debate key legislations this week (English)

Pre-school education to be made mandatory  Edu. Minister (English)

Pre-school education to be made mandatory  Edu. Minister (English)

Multiple areas flooded across the island due to continuous heavy rainfall (English)

Multiple areas flooded across the island due to continuous heavy rainfall (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.10.01

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.10.01

Underground bunkers recently discovered in Galle Fort explained

Underground bunkers recently discovered in Galle Fort explained