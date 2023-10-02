The Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawela has ordered to further remand the four police officers attached to Welikada Police, who were arrested over their alleged involvement in the custodial death of housemaid R. Rajakumari.

41-year-old R. Rajakumari, a resident of Badulla, was arrested on 11 May based on a complaint made by her employer, famed producer Sudharma Nethicumara, claiming that the former had stolen gold jewellery belonging to her.

She had later died while in the custody of the Welikada Police. However, her relatives raised suspicions, alleging that she had been subjected to assault.

On 25 August, the Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawala ordered the CID to arrest the suspects linked to the housemaid’s death.

The verdict was delivered after careful examination of evidence and the findings in the post-mortem report submitted by the Judicial Medical Officer. Accordingly, the cause of death was ruled as hemorrhagic shock caused by damage to the deceased’s muscles after being attacked with a blunt weapon or similar force.

Accordingly, the four police officers including a Sub-Inspector who was working as the Acting OIC of Welikada Police Station at the time of the incident, were ordered to be further remanded in custody until October 16, 2023, when the relevant case was taken up today (02).