Businessman wanted in murder of woman found dismembered surrenders

Two suspects including the main suspect wanted in connection with the gruesome murder of a woman whose decapitated and dismembered body was recently discovered on the banks of the Kelani River in the Siyamabalape area, have surrendered to the police.

Accordingly, the two suspects had reportedly arrived along with four attorneys and surrendered to Sapugaskanda Police, a short while ago.

The two suspects, who had surrendered along with the three-wheeler allegedly used to transport the body, are currently being questioned by the police, according to Ada Derana reporter.

The chief suspect is said to be a 53-year-old businessman from Siyamabalape while the other suspect, who is reportedly a 48-year-old ‘Kapuwa’ also from the same area, had allegedly assisted the former to dismember the victim’s body.

The body of a 51-year-old woman, T. G. Pradeepa, who was reported missing since 27 September, was recovered by the police on September 28, from the banks of the Kelani River. The deceased was found decapitated and dismembered.

Pradeepa’s daughter had filed a complaint at the Mulleriyawa Police on September 27, claiming that her mother had gone missing.

CCTV footages obtained during the investigation revealed that the deceased had met the main suspect outside of a restaurant in the Kaduwela town, following which the duo had left in his car.

The suspect, a businessman residing in Siyamabalape, had allegedly been rather close to the deceased for over 20 years, police said.

Investigations have revealed that the duo had had a dispute over a money-related issue, while blood stains, strands of hair and shreds of women’s clothing were found at the suspect’s abandoned house in Siyamabalape.

The body of the woman was recovered on the banks of the Kelani River nearly one metre away from the suspect’s residence, according to police.

While an overseas travel ban had been imposed against the suspect, Sri Lanka Police had called for public assistance to apprehend the suspect in connection with the murder.