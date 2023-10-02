No increase in three-wheeler fares despite fuel price hike

October 2, 2023   03:27 pm

The All-Island Three-Wheeler Drivers’ Association says that although the fuel prices were increased, any revisions will not be made to the three-wheeler fares.

Speaking to the media today (02), President of the association Lalith Dharmasekara claimed that the three-wheel fares cannot be revised according to the fuel price revisions carried out by the government each month.

However, the general public stresses that they are in dire straits due to the continuous price hikes being carried out by the government.

