New vehicle revenue license system to be launched on Saturday

Minister of State for Technology Kanaka Herath announced that Sri Lanka will introduce the new motor vehicle revenue license system (eRL 2.0) on October 07. He emphasized that this program will be implemented in all provinces except for the Western Province, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Additionally, he highlighted that the new motor vehicle revenue licenses (eRL 2.0) can be conveniently obtained from home using this innovative system. State Minister Herath shared these details during a news conference held at the Presidential Media Centre today (02), under the theme ‘Collective path to a stable country’.

State Minister Kanaka Herath who spoke further said:

“To improve the efficiency of the public service in this country, as well as to reduce irregularities, the entire public service should be digitized. Therefore, President Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that all government institutions in Sri Lanka should be digitized through the 2023 budget statement.

Nine pilot projects are being implemented by selecting nine government institutions including Divisional Secretariat Divisions, Pradeshiya Sabha, Municipal Councils and District Secretariat Offices, under the digitization of the public service.

In addition to this, starting from the 7th of this month with the introduction of eRL 2.0, an opportunity arises to acquire vehicle revenue licenses through the online system, a program jointly executed by the State Ministry of Technology and the Information and Communication Technology Association of Sri Lanka. This initiative encompasses all eight provinces, excluding the Western Province. Concurrently, there are ongoing efforts to expand this program to encompass all government institutions and facilitate online payments by March of the coming year.

These endeavours are geared toward enhancing the efficiency and fortifying the public service throughout the entire country through digitization, with the ‘Digicon 2023-2030’ program having been initiated under the guidance of President Ranil Wickremesinghe to attain this objective.

Furthermore, a series of events, including technology exhibitions, conferences, and commendation ceremonies for young individuals, have been organized. Of particular note, the Digital Investment Conference aimed at kick-starting new businesses in the country is scheduled for October 13 at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo, with approximately 100 investors slated to participate. This event is poised to bolster the nation’s investments and aligns with the core objective of the Digicon program, which is to establish a comprehensive digital economy plan for the country. It is anticipated that this endeavour will enable the rapid accumulation of foreign exchange, thereby contributing to the overall strengthening of the country’s economy.”