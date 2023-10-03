Showery condition in southwestern areas expected to enhance

Showery condition in southwestern areas expected to enhance

October 3, 2023   08:30 am

Showery condition in the southwestern part of the island is expected to enhance over the next few days from today (Oct. 03), the Department of Meteorology says.

Accordingly, showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur elsewhere, particularly in Eastern and Uva provinces during the evening or night.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota. Heavy rains can be expected at some places.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankesanthurai and Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanthurai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil may be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

