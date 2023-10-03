Online Safety Bill to be tabled in parliament today

Online Safety Bill to be tabled in parliament today

October 3, 2023   09:24 am

The much-debated Online Safety Bill, which has come under fire for some of its problematic aspects, is slated to be presented to the parliament today (Oct. 03). The session will commence at 9:30 a.m.

However, the proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill would not be tabled in the parliament today, Minister of Justice, Prisons Affairs and Constitutional Reforms Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said speaking on the matter.

From 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Civil Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill (Second Reading), Elections (Special Provisions) Bill (Second Reading), Regulations under the Mediation (Special Categories of Disputes) Act and Order under the Judicature Act have been scheduled to be taken up for debate.

Subsequently, from 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the government will be taken up for debate.

HRCSL says Online Safety Bill misapplied to punish online content not constituting incitement (English)

SriLankan incurred USD 6mn in losses due to recent flight delays  Aviation Minister (English)

Emergency purchases of medicines halted with immediate effect  Minister Keheliya (English)

Ceypetco, Lanka IOC and Sinopec fuel prices increased (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.10.02

Chief prelate of Vidyalankara Pirivena requests electricity tariff relief for Piriven institutes

Officials continue to treat injured elephant 'Seetha' mistakenly shot by CSD officer

