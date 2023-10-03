Online Safety Bill to be tabled in parliament today

The much-debated Online Safety Bill, which has come under fire for some of its problematic aspects, is slated to be presented to the parliament today (Oct. 03). The session will commence at 9:30 a.m.

However, the proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill would not be tabled in the parliament today, Minister of Justice, Prisons Affairs and Constitutional Reforms Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said speaking on the matter.

From 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Civil Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill (Second Reading), Elections (Special Provisions) Bill (Second Reading), Regulations under the Mediation (Special Categories of Disputes) Act and Order under the Judicature Act have been scheduled to be taken up for debate.

Subsequently, from 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the government will be taken up for debate.