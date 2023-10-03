No international inquiry: President Ranil lashes out when asked about Easter attack allegations

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, during an interview with an international broadcaster based in Germany, slammed the allegations levelled in the documentary aired by British television network Channel 4.

He stressed that the Sri Lankan government would not carry out an international inquiry on any issue, including the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Speaking to Martin Gak from Deutsche Welle, a German state-owned international broadcaster, the Sri Lankan leader said a few people may have asked for an international probe, but the parliament has not.