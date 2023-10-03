Highest monthly export earnings for 2023 recorded in August

Highest monthly export earnings for 2023 recorded in August

October 3, 2023   11:27 am

Sri Lanka recorded over USD 1,000 million in export revenue in the month of August 2023, making this the highest export revenue earned in a month for this year, according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, export revenue of USD 1,119 million in total was recorded in the month of August 2023.

In comparison to the export revenue earned last year, however, this figure is 8.7% lower than the export revenue earned in August 2022.

Meanwhile, the total export revenue earned from January to August 2023 stands at a total of USD 8,010 million, 10.1% lower than the income earned during the corresponding period in 2022.

CBSL attributed the decrease in export revenue mainly due to the decrease in demand for local products in the foreign market.

 

External Sector Performance August 2023 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

HRCSL says Online Safety Bill misapplied to punish online content not constituting incitement (English)

HRCSL says Online Safety Bill misapplied to punish online content not constituting incitement (English)

SriLankan incurred USD 6mn in losses due to recent flight delays  Aviation Minister (English)

SriLankan incurred USD 6mn in losses due to recent flight delays  Aviation Minister (English)

Emergency purchases of medicines halted with immediate effect  Minister Keheliya (English)

Emergency purchases of medicines halted with immediate effect  Minister Keheliya (English)

Ceypetco, Lanka IOC and Sinopec fuel prices increased (English)

Ceypetco, Lanka IOC and Sinopec fuel prices increased (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.10.02

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.10.02

Chief prelate of Vidyalankara Pirivena requests electricity tariff relief for Piriven institutes

Chief prelate of Vidyalankara Pirivena requests electricity tariff relief for Piriven institutes