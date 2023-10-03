Highest monthly export earnings for 2023 recorded in August

Sri Lanka recorded over USD 1,000 million in export revenue in the month of August 2023, making this the highest export revenue earned in a month for this year, according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, export revenue of USD 1,119 million in total was recorded in the month of August 2023.

In comparison to the export revenue earned last year, however, this figure is 8.7% lower than the export revenue earned in August 2022.

Meanwhile, the total export revenue earned from January to August 2023 stands at a total of USD 8,010 million, 10.1% lower than the income earned during the corresponding period in 2022.

CBSL attributed the decrease in export revenue mainly due to the decrease in demand for local products in the foreign market.

