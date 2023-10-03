Two arrested with foreign cigarettes worth over Rs. 12 million

Two arrested with foreign cigarettes worth over Rs. 12 million

October 3, 2023   12:51 pm

Two persons were taken into custody by Sri Lanka Customs in the early hours of 02 October, for allegedly attempting to smuggle over 50,000 foreign-made cigarettes.

The consignment of 53,200 cigarettes is believed to be worth around Rs. 12.6 million, Sri Lanka Customs’ Spokesman Seevali Arukgoda revealed.

The duo, identified as residents of Colombo, had arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake at 01:10 a.m. this morning aboard a Fly Dubai flight and has been ordered to pay Rs. 200,000 each.

