Petition filed against Online Safety Bill

A petition against the Online Safety Bill was filed before the Supreme Court this afternoon (03 Oct.).

The relevant petition, filed by social activist and independent journalist Tharindu Uduwaragedara, claiming that certain provisions of the Bill in question do not comply with the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

The petitioner further claimed that provisions of the Online Safety Bill violated certain fundamental human rights, including the right to freedom of speech and expression.

Thus, Uduwaragedara filed the petition seeking a court order that in order for the Bill to be passed, it must be done with a two-thirds majority in parliament, and a referendum.

The much-debated Online Safety Bill was tabled in parliament this morning by Minister of Security Tiran Alles, despite being under fire for some of its problematic aspects.

The Bill, published in the government gazette on 18 September, aims to prohibit online communication of certain statements within the country, prevent the use of online accounts – both authentic and inauthentic – for the use of prohibited purposes, to make provisions to identify and declare online locations used for prohibited purposes, to suppress the financing and other support of communication of false statements and for other matters connected therewith.