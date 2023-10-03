6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; strong tremors felt in Delhi

Massive tremors were felt in Delhi today after two earthquakes in Nepal - one of magnitude 4.6 and the other of 6.2 - within 25 minutes of each other at a depth of 5 km. The first earthquake hit Nepal at 2:25 pm before being hit by the second at 2:51 pm.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.2, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:51:04 IST, Lat: 29.39 & Long: 81.23, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Nepal,” the National Centre for Seismology said in a statement.

The earthquake was felt in Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). Delhi-NCR residents reported strong tremors following the second earthquake and evacuated their offices and high-rise buildings.

“We hope you all are safe. Please come out of your buildings to a safe spot, but do not panic. DO NOT USE ELEVATORS! For any emergency help, dial 112,” Delhi Police said in a statement.

There are reports that tremors were felt in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, Hapur, and Amroha as well. Parts of Uttarakhand also experienced tremors following the back-to-back earthquakes in Nepal.

As soon as the tremors were felt in the national capital, videos of people evacuating buildings flooded social media.

Source - NDTV

- Agencies