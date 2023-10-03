Three killed in shooting at luxury Bangkok mall; 14-year-old arrested

Three people have been killed in a shooting at a luxury shopping mall in the centre of the capital, Bangkok, Thai medics say.

Four other people were injured in the incident. A suspect, 14, has been arrested. He had been using a handgun.

Footage on social media earlier showed shoppers running out of the centre.

The centre as well as nearby Siam metro station were closed. People have also posted videos, apparently taken from inside the mall.

In one video, four loud noises which sound like gunshots can be clearly heard in the busy complex.

Witnesses have also reported online that they had taken to hiding inside shops and bathrooms.

Source - BBC

- Agencies