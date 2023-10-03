Cabinet nod to prepare bill for establishing University of Education

Cabinet nod to prepare bill for establishing University of Education

October 3, 2023

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to prepare a new bill for the imposition of relevant legal provisions for the establishment of a new university, named ‘Sri Lanka University of Education’.

Earlier on 04 December 2019, the Cabinet appointed an expert committee headed by Professor Gunapala Nanayakkara to make recommendations on the administrative and legal procedure to be followed concerning the upgrading of the current National College of Education to the status of a university faculty with the aim of making the entire teaching community of Sri Lanka graduates. 

Thus, the said committee has recommended to upgrade 19 out of 20 existing National Colleges of Education as university campuses and to establish a new university named Sri Lanka University of Education.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal presented by the Minister of Education to advise the legal draftsman to initiate the preparation of new bill for the imposition of relevant legal provisions.

